Stock market live update: Tech rebounds ahead of Powell, Mnuchin testimony

Big names in focus Tuesday include Tesla and Nike

Buy banks as ‘aggressively’ as you can: Dick Bove

Oden Capital Group chief financial strategist Dick Bove on his outlook for banks amid allegations of suspicious transactions.

U.S. equity markets staged an early rebound Tuesday with the Nasdaq leading the charge.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27196.98+49.28+0.18%
SP500S&P 5003298.15+17.09+0.52%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX10843.295285+64.50+0.60%

Investors will likely tread lightly ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mid-morning.

For all the action follow the FOX Business LIVE Blog here.

 