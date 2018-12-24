Stock investors gauge positive, negative developments to trade in shortened session

U.S. stocks opened lower on Christmas Eve, as investors weighed the significance of China saying progress is being made on trade talks with American officials against news that the Treasury secretary met with heads of big banks and made plans to convene a group dubbed the "Plunge Protection Team."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the CEOs of the nation's six largest banks on Sunday amid an ongoing rout on Wall Street.

"The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending," the Treasury Department said. Mnuchin "also confirmed that they have not experienced any clearance or margin issues and that the markets continue to function properly," the department said.

Meanwhile, China said it plans to remove import and export tariffs in 2019 on a range of goods, including import taxes on alternative meals used in animal feed, to secure supplies of raw materials amid trade tensions with the United States and boosting outbound cargoes.

U.S. markets will end at 1:00 pm ET.

Congress missed a midnight Friday deadline for getting a spending bill passed, resulting in a partial government shutdown. No votes are scheduled to end the stalemate until after Christmas.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 22109.45 -335.92 -1.50% SP500 S&P 500 2379.58 -37.04 -1.53% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6243.7384 -89.26 -1.41%

In Monday’s Asian trading, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent.

And Japan's markets were closed.

In Europe trading, London’s FTSE was down 0.5 percent, France’s CAC traded down 1.5 percent. Germany’s markets were closed for Christmas Eve.

On Friday, stocks ended a choppy session sharply lower with the Nasdaq Composite in bear market territory.

The tech-heavy index lost 3 percent, or more than 195 points, the Dow Jones Industrials fell over 414 points, or nearly 2 percent, while the S&P shed 2 percent plus, ending the week with a third down session. Investors wrestled with mounting concerns over a partial government shutdown, the ongoing trade spat with China and rising fears that the U.S. could be facing a recession in 2019.

Amid the selling, investors did get decent economic data. Third-quarter gross domestic product came in at 3.4 percent in a third update released on Friday, in line with analyst expectations and slightly lower than the first reading of 3.5 percent, according to the Commerce Department.