Stock indexes rocked by Federal Reserve rate hike

U.S. stocks surrendered gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point increase in the key federal funds rate. But shortly after the news, equities climbed back into positive territory.

The Fed's move, widely expected, marked the fourth time this year that the central bank has raised interest rates, something it did despite public pressure from President Trump to hold rates steady.

The major indexes were all higher until the 2 p.m. ET announcement, when investors noted that the interest rate announcement was not couched in as dovish language as many had hoped. Notably, the Fed predicted “some further gradual increases” in its guidance, which didn’t satisfy investors who wanted to see the Fed drop “further gradual” from its outlook on possible future rate hikes.

There was an immediate but brief negative reaction by equities to the news. Nevertheless, and partly with an assist from fresh optimism about U.S.-China trade relations, the Dow Jones Industrial Index, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite soon turned positive.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23611.22 -64.42 -0.27% SP500 S&P 500 2559.72 +13.56 +0.53% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6798.6617 +14.75 +0.22%

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg that U.S. and Chinese officials will meet next month to work out a truce in the current trade dispute. That helped lift investor sentiment. In addition, the two nations held vice-ministerial talks on Wednesday to discuss trade and tariff issues.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite closed the day falling 1.1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day up 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE traded higher by 1 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.7 percent and France’s CAC rose by 0.6 percent.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks overcame a late-session retreat that wiped out the day's gains to close higher as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates.

All major equity indexes were up from the session opening, but about an hour before closing surrendered those gains after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kent., said Democrats had rejected a short-term spending bill. Then, shortly before the closing bell, all three major indexes turned positive.