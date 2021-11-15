Stock futures waver to start the week

U.S. stock futures were little changed after all three major Wall Street indexes ended their weekly winning streak.

S&P 500 futures traded broadly flat and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.1%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was largely flat in morning trade as gains in healthcare and consumer staples sectors were balanced by losses in financials and consumer discretionary sectors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria declined 5.1% snapping a three-session winning streak and KBC Group NV fell 4.9%.

The FTSE 100 was broadly flat. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.1% and Germany’s DAX added 0.1%, whereas the U.K.’s FTSE 250 lost 0.1%.

The Swiss franc gained 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.09. The euro was mostly flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.15. The British pound depreciated 0.1% against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.34.

In commodities, Brent crude slipped 0.4% to $81.85 a barrel. Gold also fell 0.3% to $1,863.40 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.276% and the 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yield slipped to 0.883%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to 1.548% on Monday from 1.583% on Friday. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat after adding 0.5% earlier and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6%, whereas China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite was lower 0.2%.

