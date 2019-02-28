Stock futures trade lower as US-N.Korea summit ends without deal

article

Equity futures are pointing to a lower open after the summit between President Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jung-Un was cut short without the two making a deal.

North Korea had demanded that U.S.-led sanctions be lifted.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.5 percent.

Earlier, both Trump and Kim had expressed hope for progress on improving relations and on the key issue of denuclearization, in their talks.

"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn't do that ... we had to walk away from it," Trump told reporters after summit talks were cut short.

Both leaders left the venue of their talks without attending a planned lunch together.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai fell 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.8 percent.

In European markets, London's FTSE traded lower by 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX slipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC was off 0.1 percent.