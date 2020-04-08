Stock futures trade higher amid uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.5 percent when trading begins on Wednesday.

Tuesday's rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished in a market dominated by sharp swings responding to the ups and downs of the news about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 22653.86 -26.13 -0.12% SP500 S&P 500 2659.41 -4.27 -0.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7887.25968 -25.98 -0.33%

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 2,659.41 after erasing a surge of 3.5 percent earlier in the day. The market’s gains faded as the price of U.S. crude oil abruptly flipped from a gain to a steep loss of more than 9 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to 22,653.86, giving up an earlier gain of 937 points. The Nasdaq composite dropped 3 percent to 7,887.26.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil surged 5 percent or $1.17 to $24.80 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 62 cents to $32.46.

In Asia on Wednesday, Japan's Nikkei rose 2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite dipped 0.2 percent.

Japan's state of emergency kicked in, focused on seven urban areas, including Tokyo, with strong government requests for people to stay home and restaurants and stores to close for a month. However, there were scant signs of any change in behavior during the morning rush hour.

Experts say more deaths are on the way due to COVID-19, which has already claimed at least 82,000 lives around the world.

The U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases with more than 398,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More economic misery is also on the horizon. Economists expect a report on Thursday to show that 5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs sweep the country. That would bring the total to nearly 15 million over the past three weeks.

Analysts also expect big companies in upcoming weeks to report their worst quarter of profit declines in more than a decade.The

Associated Press contributed to this article.