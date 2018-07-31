Stock futures tentative ahead of Fed meeting and Apple earnings

It will be another busy day for earnings including three Dow components, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble in the morning and Apple following the afternoon close.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.06%. The S&P 500 added 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.16%.

The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Economic growth combined with rising inflation are likely to keep it on track for another two hikes this year, according to Reuters.

Investors will also get the latest report on home prices with the Case-Shiller report.

Also on the economic calendar is a check on personal income and spending and consumer confidence.

In Asian market trading on Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei ended the day relatively flat inching up just 0.04%.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.3% higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended 0.5% lower.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.02% and France’s CAC was off 0.06%.

U.S. stocks fell to start the week, as tech shares posted their third consecutive down day and Facebook fell into bear market territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.23 points, or 0.57%, to 25,306.83. The S&P 500 dropped 16.22 points, or 0.58%, to 2,802.60. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 107.42 points, closing 1.39% lower at 7,630.

Early in the session a record second-quarter profit from heavy equipment maker Caterpillar buoyed large-capitalization indexes. But that effect wore off as all major indexes turned negative.

FOX Business’ Mike Obel contributed to this article.