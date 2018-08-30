Stock futures taking a breather from record run

Stocks are pointing to a lower open, the day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broader S&P 500 index closed at record highs -- for the fourth day in a row.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.28%. The S&P 500 declined by 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.19%.

The day’s gains reflected optimism that Canada will join the U.S. and Mexico in a trade deal. Talks were underway in Washington, D.C.

Shares also rose on unexpectedly robust economic news: The government said that second-quarter GDP was revised to 4.2 percent versus the initial 4.1 percent. Analysts had expected no change.

The Nasdaq surged nearly 1 percent to a record 8,109.69, while the S&P 500 index of large capitalization companies jumped to a record 2,914.04.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26124.57 +60.55 +0.23% SP500 S&P 500 2914.04 +16.52 +0.57% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8109.6874 +79.65 +0.99%

On the economic agenda, traders will be examining the latest data on personal income and spending, as well as the weekly report on jobless claims.

Earnings reports include results from Campbell Soup and retailers Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

In Asian markets on Thursday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded 0.6% lower.

China’s Shanghai Composite was off 0.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei finished the day higher by 0.09%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened down 0.3%, Germany’s DAX was off 0.4% and France’s CAC declined by 0.2%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.