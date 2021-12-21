Stock futures stabilize amid omicron uncertainty

U.S. stock futures inched higher, suggesting Wall Street indexes would stage a partial rebound after Omicron fears dragged crude and share prices lower.

Futures on the S&P 500 strengthened 0.6% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.5%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.7% in morning trade.

MOST AMERICANS CAN SAVE $2,000 A YEAR FROM LITTLE-KNOWN TAX BREAK

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.9%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.8% and Germany’s DAX climbed 0.9%.

The Swiss franc, the euro, and the British pound gained 0.1%, 0.2%, and 0.3% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.4% to $71.81 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,794.50 a troy ounce.

ORACLE TO ACQUIRE CERNER IN $28.3B DEAL

German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.362% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts was up to 0.798%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.429% from 1.418%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Indexes in Asia mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 2.1% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.9%.