Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Stock futures stabilize amid omicron uncertainty

Government bond yields ticked higher

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 20

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. stock futures inched higher, suggesting Wall Street indexes would stage a partial rebound after Omicron fears dragged crude and share prices lower.

Futures on the S&P 500 strengthened 0.6% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.5%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.7% in morning trade.

MOST AMERICANS CAN SAVE $2,000 A YEAR FROM LITTLE-KNOWN TAX BREAK

Specialist trader Michael Pistillo Jr. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 17, 2017.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.9%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.8% and Germany’s DAX climbed 0.9%.

The Swiss franc, the euro, and the British pound gained 0.1%, 0.2%, and 0.3% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.4% to $71.81 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,794.50 a troy ounce.

ORACLE TO ACQUIRE CERNER IN $28.3B DEAL

German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.362% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts was up to 0.798%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.429% from 1.418%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Indexes in Asia mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 2.1% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.9%.