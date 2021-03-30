Stocks slump as 10-year yield hits highest level since January 2020
10-year yield ticks above 1.77%
U.S. equity markets were lower Tuesday as bond yields reached a 14-month high ahead of President Biden's unveiling of his $3 trillion infrastructure package set for Wednesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33111.46
|-59.91
|-0.18%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3954.77
|-16.32
|-0.41%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12955.91066
|-103.74
|-0.79%
Powered by
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower by 0.24% and 0.48%, respectively. The losses have the Dow on track to open just below Monday's record-high close as the major averages contend with the benchmark 10-year yield ticking above 1.77% to a level last seen in January 2020.
BIDEN REVENUE PLAN INCLUDES 'MARRIAGE PENALTY' PUTTING SOME COUPLES AT A ‘SIGNIFICANT DISADVANTAGE,' EXPERT SAYS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|232.42
|-2.82
|-1.20%
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|119.50
|-1.89
|-1.55%
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|594.97
|-16.32
|-2.67%
Powered by
In stocks, climbing bond yields weighed on mega-cap technology stocks with Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. among the laggards.
Meanwhile, financials outperformed as the rise faster rise in longer-dated bond yields steepened the yield curve.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XLF
|FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|34.40
|+0.34
|+1.00%
Powered by
However, Credit Suisse AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. remained under pressure after both said on Monday that they would suffer substantial losses due to the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management needing to unwind billions of dollars of positions.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CS
|CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
|10.96
|-0.42
|-3.73%
Powered by
Elsewhere, PayPal Holdings Inc. will launch in the coming months launch a cryptocurrency checkout service for U.S. customers that will convert digital coins into fiat currency that can be used to make purchases.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|234.09
|-1.58
|-0.67%
Powered by
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 97 cents to $60.59 per barrel as the Suez Canal reopened following the refloating of the container ship Ever Given and gold tumbled $27.30 $1,687.30 per ounce.
READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE
Overseas markets rallied with Germany’s DAX 30 trading up 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 advancing 0.64% and Britain’s FTSE 100 ticking higher by 0.04%.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.84%, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.62% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16%.