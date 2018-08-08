Stock futures search for direction under tariff cloud

The day after stocks rose as economic sanctions were put back on Iran, stocks are taking a breather.

Dow Jones futures were rising by just 0.01%. The S&P 500 was off 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.03%.

China reported larger than expected exports in July, even as the U.S. prepared a new list of products for tariffs.

Washington is set to begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese goods on August 23.

Stocks were higher on Tuesday as traders digested those sanctions against Iran that had been waived under the Iran nuclear deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 126.73 points, or 0.5%, to 25,628.91. The S&P 500 rose 8.05 points to 2,858.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 23.99 points, closing at 7,883.66.

Tesla resumed trading on the Nasdaq exchange after a nearly two-hour pause on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the company confirmed in a blog post that CEO Elon Musk is considering taking the electric car maker private at $420 per share.

The stock spiked on the initial news, with shares rising more than 10% as trading resumed.

Second-quarter earnings continue to stream in, and Dow component Walt Disney fell short of Wall Street's expectations when it reported quarterly results after the closing bell.

21st Century Fox is out with earnings after the closing bell Wednesday, along with IAC/InterActive, CenturyLink and Monster Beverage. Ahead of that, we’ll get results from CVS Health, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Liberty Media and New York Times in the morning.

Japan’s Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower.

China’s Shanghai composite fell 1.27%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.39%.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was 0.26% higher, Germany’s DAX fell 0.19% and France’s CAC was off 0.06%.

U.S. crude oil rose slightly.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.