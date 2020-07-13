Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures rise to start week ahead of earnings season

On Tuesday, heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report

close
Thomas B. Michaud, who is the president and CEO of Keefe, Bruyette &amp; Woods, discusses the upcoming quarterly earnings and explains why investors should focus on what’s happening with the expected losses and deferred loans in their portfolios.video

Investment banking activity witnessed robust quarter: Thomas B. Michaud

Thomas B. Michaud, who is the president and CEO of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, discusses the upcoming quarterly earnings and explains why investors should focus on what’s happening with the expected losses and deferred loans in their portfolios.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open as Wall Street prepares for the start of earnings season with results expected from the big banks.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are suggesting a rise of 0.6 percent when the Monday trading session begins.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Corporate earnings will be in focus starting this week with the financial sector.

On Tuesday, heavyweights like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will come later in the week.

In Asian markets, Japan's benchmark Nikkei climbed 2.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.7 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks had rallied at the end of a week of volatile trading amid worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the recent upswing in share prices.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26075.3+369.21+1.44%
SP500S&P 5003185.04+32.99+1.05%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX10617.443394+69.69+0.66%

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 percent, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.7 percent to a new high.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent, logging a 1.8 percent rise for the week, its second straight weekly gain.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil dropped 26 cents to $40.30 a barrel. It rose 93 cents to $40.55 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude also fell 25 cents to $42.98 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.