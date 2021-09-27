Stock futures rise to start the week
New orders for durable goods in the U.S. are expected to have increased in August
U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of data that are expected to show rising demand for durable goods.
S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.7% in morning trade with the consumer staples and communication services sectors leading gains.
The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.9%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.7%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.7% and Germany’s DAX gained 1.1%.
The Swiss franc was down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.08. The euro was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.17. The British pound strengthened 0.1% against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.37.
In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 1% to $78.02 a barrel. Gold was also up 0.3% to $1,757.60 a troy ounce.
German 10-year bund yields fell to minus 0.238% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts slipped to 0.831%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury slipped to 1.446% on Monday from 1.459% on Friday. Yields move inversely to bond prices.
In Asia, indexes were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was mostly flat after adding 0.5% during the session and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.8% after gaining 0.7% earlier.
—An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.
