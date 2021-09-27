Stock futures rise to start the week

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of data that are expected to show rising demand for durable goods.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.7% in morning trade with the consumer staples and communication services sectors leading gains.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.9%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.7%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.7% and Germany’s DAX gained 1.1%.

The Swiss franc was down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.08. The euro was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.17. The British pound strengthened 0.1% against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.37.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 1% to $78.02 a barrel. Gold was also up 0.3% to $1,757.60 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields fell to minus 0.238% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts slipped to 0.831%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury slipped to 1.446% on Monday from 1.459% on Friday. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was mostly flat after adding 0.5% during the session and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite declined 0.8% after gaining 0.7% earlier.

—An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

