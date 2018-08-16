Stock futures rise on report US, China trade talks to resume

China said on Thursday a delegation would attend the next round of trade talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington later this month.

Continue Reading Below

China and the United States have retaliated back and forth with tit-for-tat tariffs and have threatened further tariffs on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The announcement came from China’s Ministry of Commerce, but without a response from the US.

The last round of talks was in early June.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.25%. The S&P 500 added 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.34%.

In Asian market trading on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the session down 0.7%.

Advertisement

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.6%

Japan’s Nikkei erased deep early losses to finished the day down just 0.1%

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.17%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.13% and France’s CAC added 0.14%.

U.S. stocks tumbled Wednesday with the Dow falling by triple digits as traders worried about the escalating trade feud between the U.S. and Turkey, while shrugging off the latest positive U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 137.51 points, or 0.54%, to 25,162.41. The S&P 500 was down 21.59 points, closing at 2,818.37. The Nasdaq Composite fell 96.78 points, or 1.23%, to 7,774.12.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25162.41 -137.51 -0.54% SP500 S&P 500 2818.37 -21.59 -0.76% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7774.1179 -96.78 -1.23%

Stateside, investors had a batch of economic data to contend with. Retail sales rose 0.5% in July, well above the 0.1% increase economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting. Also, second-quarter U.S. productivity climbed 2.9%. U.S. business inventories increased 0.1% in July while home builder sentiment came in at 67 for August, matching forecasts.

Macy’s reported increased profit and same-store sales, yet shares fell 16%.

After the close of the markets, Cisco Systems shares rose 6% as results topped expectations, helped by software sales.

On Thursday, retail earnings will be coming from Walmart, JCPenney and Nordstrom.

On the economic agenda, traders will get the latest data on housing starts as well as the weekly look at jobless claims.

Also the latest survey on manufacturing conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region will be released.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.