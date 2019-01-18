Stock futures rise on optimism about China-US trade negotiations

Equity futures Friday are continuing a rally that started Thursday afternoon on word that the U.S. may ease tariffs on China.

Continue Reading Below

There is also a report that China’s vice premier will come to the U.S. later in the month to participate in trade talks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were rising by 0.6 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5 percent.

In Asian markets on Friday, China’s Shanghai ended the session up 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent for the week, a third straight week of gains.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the day 1.3 percent higher and 1.6 percent higher for the week.

Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei average ended the day 1.3 percent higher and up 1.5 percent for the week.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24370.1 +162.94 +0.67% SP500 S&P 500 2635.96 +19.86 +0.76% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7084.4633 +49.77 +0.71%

European markets traded higher. London’s FTSE added 1.6 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 1.8 percent and France’s CAC gained 1.6 percent.

U.S. stocks got a late afternoon pop on Thursday, curbing earlier losses for the Dow, on word that the U.S. may ease tariffs on China, according to Dow Jones. The Treasury Department pushed back on the reports as did the White House. “No new tariff decisions have been made. We are focused on the current 90 day period and the expected high level visit by China Vice Premier Liu He at the end of this month.” said Lindsay Walters in a statement to FOX Business.

Still the Dow rose 162.94 points, the Nasdaq Composite 49.77 and the S&P 500 nearly 20. Some of companies most sensitive to trade, including Boeing, Caterpillar and 3M led the rebound.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Defense contractors Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon also helped give the markets a boost as President Trump unveiled a revamped U.S. missile defense strategy, the first time in nearly a decade.

Within financials, Morgan Stanley shares fell after reporting fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.80 on revenue of $8.5 billion on Thursday. Analysts expected profit per share of $0.89 on revenue of $9.24 billion. The results did not mirror the positive trends reported by Goldman Sachs earlier in the week.