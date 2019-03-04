Stock futures rise on US-China trade deal hopes

Equity futures were rising Monday on optimism that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is drawing closer.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4 percent.

Beijing has offered to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Wis ashington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The talks have, however, progressed to the extent that a formal agreement could be reached at a summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, probably around March 27, after Xi finishes a trip to Italy and France, individuals with knowledge of the plans said.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 1.1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent to an eight-month high. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1 percent to a three-month high.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.2 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.6 percent.

As earnings season winds down, investors will get a boatload of retail results to digest this week. Reports are due from Target, Costco, Kroger, Kohl’s, Ross Stores, Dollar Tree, Urban Outfitters and several others.

At the end of the week, the government will release the biggest report of them all, the monthly jobs report on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26026.32 +110.32 +0.43% SP500 S&P 500 2803.69 +19.20 +0.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7595.3534 +62.82 +0.83%

U.S. stocks rose Friday, ending the week higher as optimism about prospects for a US-China trade deal helped markets start March in the green. But a weak manufacturing report weighed on equities.

Trade negotiators were reportedly preparing a final deal between the world's two largest economies, which could be signed in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday that a 150-page document is being readied, but cautioned there's "more work to do."

The major averages finished February higher, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, broader S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite up three of the last four months. The Nasdaq has now been up for the last 10 weeks, its longest winning streak since 1999.