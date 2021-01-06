Stock futures rise on Capitol Hill lockdown, DC curfew takes effect
CEOs speaking out to condem Capitol Hill violence.
U.S. stock futures rose across the board Wednesday evening amid the unprecedented storm on Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protestors.
U.S. STOCK FUTURES RISE AMID CAPITOL HILL CHAOS
A 6 p.m. ET curfew in Washington is now in effect after protestors clashed with police over the certification of the Electoral College votes. The National Guard is establishing a presence on the premise.
CAPITOL HILL IN CHAOS: LIVE UPDATES
CEOs including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and the Business Roundtable, a consortium of Fortune 500 CEOs chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, condemned the violence.
JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON CONDEMNS VIOLENCE
Gains in the extended session followed what was a positive session for the broader markets with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a fresh record, while the S&P inched ahead with gains despite the Democratic sweep in Georgia.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30829.4
|+437.80
|+1.44%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3748.14
|+21.28
|+0.57%
However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell in choppy trading on investor concerns a Democratic Congress will ramp up scrutiny of big tech. These stocks were rebounding in the extended session.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12740.793892
|-78.17
|-0.61%
*This is a developing story.