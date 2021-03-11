Stock futures rise as inflation fears ease

U.S. equity futures traded higher, continuing a rally that saw the Dow close above 32,000 for the first time.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of more than 1.7% on the Nasdaq and 0.3% on the Dow.

Stocks climbed on Wednesday after a key measure of inflation in the U.S. came in lower than expected, easing worries that price pressures could push interest rates higher.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, helping to send the Dow 1.5% higher to a record close of 32,297.02.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32297.02 +464.28 +1.46% SP500 S&P 500 3898.81 +23.37 +0.60% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13068.831852 -4.99 -0.04%

The S&P 500 rose 23.37 points to 3,898.81. The Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1% to 13,068.83.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. consumer prices, a key measure of inflation at the consumer level, rose 0.4% in February, the biggest gain in six months, led by a jump in gasoline prices. But core inflation, excluding food and energy, posted a much smaller 0.1% gain, easing fears that the inflation might surge as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Treasury yields fell broadly following the report, including the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.52%.

Thursday morning, the Labor Department will post its count of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations are for 725,000, a decline of 20,000 from the prior week’s reading and the lowest since late November.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.7% and China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.4%.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 55 cents to $65.00 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 43 cents to $64.44 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 53 cents to $68.41 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.