Stock futures point lower on trade concerns

Traders remain concerned as negotiations resume between the US and Canada on trading issues.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.51 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.40 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.42 percent.

A Canadian delegation heads into trade talks in Washington on Wednesday, and is determined not to back down on key issues despite threats from President Trump to retaliate.

Trump arranged a side deal last week with Mexico and has even mentioned excluding Canada from the pact altogether.

There are more trade concerns this week as the latest round of duties are scheduled to be applied to Chinese goods on Thursday. The latest round were initially proposed at 10 percent, but President Trump directed USTR to consider raising them to 25 percent in response to Chinese retaliation.

In Asian markets, China and Hong Kong stocks fell as worries about China's economic health and the trade conflict with the US, curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.7 percent.

Japanese shares fell on Wednesday on worries that a tariff war between China and the United States could escalate along with concerns that tourists will shop less due to a typhoon flooding a major airport. The Nikkei average finished the day lower by 0.51 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded 0.41 percent lower, Germany’s DAX declined 0.55 percent and France CAC was off 0.72 percent.

Stocks fell on Tuesday, as traders returned to work from the long weekend, turning their attention to NAFTA negotiations and a busy economic data calendar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 12.34 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,952.48. The S&P 500 was down 4.8 points, closing at 2,896.72. The Nasdaq Composite edged 18.29 points lower, or 0.23 percent, to 8,091.25.

While the trading week will be a day shorter, it is crammed full of potential market driving events and economic data including the big event: the monthly jobs report, which will be released on Friday.

In the US on Wednesday, the spotlight will be on Capitol Hill as Facebook, Google and Twitter return to talk about censorship and election interference.

Investors will also get the latest data on the trade deficit.

