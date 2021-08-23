Stock futures rally as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock futures snapped back Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 150 points, or 0.43%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.34% and 0.27%, respectively.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 are coming off their biggest weekly declines in two months after minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting out last week showed the central bank could begin scaling back its asset purchase program before the end of the year.

HOUSING MARKET BLACK SWAN BUBBLING

The Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium will take place virtually Thursday and Friday and could provide clues as to when the Fed could end the emergency measures put in place during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and begin raising interest rates.

In stocks, energy-linked names, including Chevron Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc. and Haliburton Co., outperformed as West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.83 to $63.97 a barrel.

PayPal Inc. announced customers in the U.K. will be allowed to buy, sell and hold the cryptocurrencies bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash beginning this week.

In deals, Pfizer Inc. said it would buy the remaining shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. that it does not already own for $18.50 apiece, a 204% premium to Friday’s closing price. The agreement values the cancer drug maker at $2.26 billion.

In earnings, Chinese e-commerce company JD.com reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as the number of active customer accounts climbed by 27.4%.

Overseas markets rallied across the board.

France’s CAC 40 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 0.94%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 0.46% and 0.25%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.78%, China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.45% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.05%.