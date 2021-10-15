Stock futures rally ahead of Goldman Sachs earnings

U.S. stock futures rallied Friday as investors awaited the last round of earnings from big banks and an update on retail sales.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 150 points, or 0.43%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were higher by 0.34% and 0.29%, respectively.

Retail sales will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET with analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipating a 0.2% decline in September.

In stocks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will report ahead of the opening bell. The report follows strong results from competitors like J.P. Morgan and Bank of America.

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. said quarterly profit rose 56% from a year ago as growth in all business units helped offset rising costs and a lack of network fluidity.

Elsewhere, a panel of Food and Drug Administration experts recommended a booster shot of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults age 65 and older and other high-risk individuals.

Crypto-related names, including Coinbase Global Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc., gained as bitcoin neared $60,000 a token after a Bloomberg News report out Thursday evening said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will allow bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds.

Space-tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares plunged after the company pushed back the rollout of its commercial service until late 2022 as it works on upgrading its vehicles.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 64 cents to $81.95 a barrel while gold slid $16.30 to $1,781.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly higher.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 ticked up 0.19% while Germany’s DAX 30 rose 0.24% and France’s CAC 40 added 0.34%.

Asian bourses posted solid gains with China’s Shanghai Composite index edging higher by 0.4% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.48% and 1.81%, respectively.