Stocks add to gains on trade optimism

Stocks were adding to recent gains on Wednesday on optimism that the White House may let the March 1 deadline for a trade deal slide.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will participate in high level talks in Beijing.

Investors are encouraged by reports that President Trump will sign the spending compromise to prevent another partial-government shutdown, even though it doesn’t include as much money as he wants for border protection.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the bipartisan legislation on Thursday, ahead of the Friday deadline.

In economic news, U.S. consumer prices were unchanged for a third straight month in January, leading to the smallest annual increase in inflation in more than 1-1/2 years.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25584.33 +158.57 +0.62% SP500 S&P 500 2755.97 +11.24 +0.41% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7439.0251 +24.41 +0.33%

Cisco Systems will be the Dow component reporting earnings after the markets closes. Coca-Cola reports Thursday morning.

Shares of Activision Blizzard were higher after the company said it would cut 800 jobs. The game publisher reported that news along with a quarterly sales miss and a weak outlook.

Dish Network dropped after the U.S. satellite TV service provider lost more-than-expected pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 47.52 -0.37 -0.77% KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 49.72 +0.06 +0.11% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 45.12 +3.45 +8.28% DISH DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 28.83 -2.43 -7.77%

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai rose 1.8 percent on trade deal optimism. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.3 percent.

In Europe, the major markets ended the day higher. London’s FTSE added 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.4 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.4 percent.