Stock futures point to a green Christmas, despite partial shutdown

Equity futures are beginning a holiday shortened trading week pointing to some relief from the recent sell-offs.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 percent.

Congress missed a midnight Friday deadline for getting a spending bill passed, resulting in a partial government shutdown.

No votes are scheduled to end the stalemate until after Christmas.

U.S. stock trading will end at 1:00 pm eastern time.

In Monday’s Asian market trading, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent.

And Japan's Nikkei was down 1.11 percent.

In Europe trading, London’s FTSE opened down 0.3 percent, France’s CAC traded down 0.9 percent. Germany’s markets were closed for Christmas Eve.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session on Friday sharply lower with the Nasdaq Composite in bear market territory.

The tech-heavy index lost 3 percent, or more than 195 points, the Dow Jones Industrials fell over 414 points, or nearly 2 percent, while the S&P shed 2 percent plus, ending the week with a third down session. Investors wrestled with mounting concerns over a partial government shutdown, the ongoing trade spat with China and rising fears that the U.S. could be facing a recession in 2019.

Amid the selling, investors did get decent economic data. Third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 3.4 percent in a third update released on Friday, in line with analyst expectations. While that fell slightly from the first reading of 3.5 percent, according to the Commerce Department.