Stocks fall on US-China trade deal concerns

Stocks traded lower on Friday as investors remain concerned about trade relations between the U.S. and China.

Another round of talks is scheduled for next week in Beijing, but President Trump said on Thursday he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline set by the two countries for reaching a trade pact.

White House advisor Larry Kudlow told Fox Business, "There is a pretty sizable distance to go in U.S.-China trade talks." After those comments, the Dow Industrials fell into a downward spiral in the last session.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24970.59 -198.94 -0.79% SP500 S&P 500 2687.92 -18.13 -0.67% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7238.1927 -50.16 -0.69%

In Asian markets on Friday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng returned to trading after the Lunar New Year holiday and closed lower by 0.3 percent on the trade deal concerns. Chinese markets remained closed. Japan’s Nikkei sank 2 percent, its biggest one-day loss since early January. For the week, the index lost 2.2 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was lower by 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX fell 0.8 percent and France’s CAC slipped 0.3 percent.