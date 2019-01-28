Search

Stocks drop on Caterpillar miss, border security deal worries

For investors the shutdown wasn't the important issue: Market strategist

Belpointe Chief Strategist David Nelson on the market and economic impact from Federal Reserve policy and U.S. trade talks with China.

Stocks fell on Monday after Dow component Caterpillar missed the fourth-quarter profit estimate.

The fact that President Trump was downplaying the chance of Congress coming up with a budget agreement by the Feb. 15 deadline also weighed on markets.

Profits at Caterpillar missed Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter, results that could reignite fears over a global economic slowdown given the manufacturing firm's immense international operations.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24443.61-293.59-1.19%
SP500S&P 5002637.28-27.48-1.03%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7073.5598-91.30-1.27%

Net income at the Deerfield, Illinois-based company grew to $2.55 per share in the three months through December, less than the $2.99 per share that analysts expected. Revenue rose to $14.3 billion, in-line with Wall Street expectations.

Caterpillar's results are hitting other industrial names like Boeing, which reports on Wednesday, and 3M, which is out with results Tuesday morning.

CATCATERPILLAR INC.125.26-11.60-8.48%
BABOEING COMPANY360.60-3.60-0.99%
MMM3M COMPANY192.62-3.28-1.67%
NVDANVIDIA CORPORATION138.67-21.48-13.41%

Nvidia cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars due to weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected datacenter sales, sending its shares sliding.

It will be a busy week in the markets as investors keep an eye on a Fed meeting, earnings from 13 Dow stocks and the monthly jobs report.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session nearly flat.

Japan’s Nikkei  average ended the day down 0.6 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was lower by 1 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.6 percent and France’s CAC fell 0.8 percent.