Stocks drop on Caterpillar miss, border security deal worries

Stocks fell on Monday after Dow component Caterpillar missed the fourth-quarter profit estimate.

The fact that President Trump was downplaying the chance of Congress coming up with a budget agreement by the Feb. 15 deadline also weighed on markets.

Profits at Caterpillar missed Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter, results that could reignite fears over a global economic slowdown given the manufacturing firm's immense international operations.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24443.61 -293.59 -1.19% SP500 S&P 500 2637.28 -27.48 -1.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7073.5598 -91.30 -1.27%

Net income at the Deerfield, Illinois-based company grew to $2.55 per share in the three months through December, less than the $2.99 per share that analysts expected. Revenue rose to $14.3 billion, in-line with Wall Street expectations.

Caterpillar's results are hitting other industrial names like Boeing, which reports on Wednesday, and 3M, which is out with results Tuesday morning.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 125.26 -11.60 -8.48% BA BOEING COMPANY 360.60 -3.60 -0.99% MMM 3M COMPANY 192.62 -3.28 -1.67% NVDA NVIDIA CORPORATION 138.67 -21.48 -13.41%

Nvidia cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars due to weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected datacenter sales, sending its shares sliding.

It will be a busy week in the markets as investors keep an eye on a Fed meeting, earnings from 13 Dow stocks and the monthly jobs report.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session nearly flat.

Japan’s Nikkei average ended the day down 0.6 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was lower by 1 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.6 percent and France’s CAC fell 0.8 percent.