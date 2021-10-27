Stock futures mixed as earnings season rolls on

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday morning as investors sifted through numerous corporate earnings reports.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 22 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.05% and 0.11%, respectively. The quiet session comes a day after both the Dow and the S&P 500 closed at all-time highs.

Dow component Microsoft Corp. reported net income jumped 48% from a year ago as revenue grew at the fastest pace in three years. Both earnings and sales exceeded Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions in the PC market reducing Windows sales and a slowdown in revenue from its cloud-computing business.

Elsewhere in the Dow, Boeing Co. earned a profit for the second straight quarter as the planemaker ramped up deliveries of its 737 Max jet.

McDonald’s Corp. said same-store sales exceeded prepandemic levels as higher prices, larger order sizes and new menu items provided a lift.

Coca-Cola Co. hiked its full-year profit outlook as the reopening of theaters, restaurants and other venues boosted demand for soda.

Visa Inc. reported overseas spending jumped 38% versus last year but said border closures continued to weigh on business. Both earnings and revenue were ahead of expectations.

In technology, Alphabet Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as advertising revenue surged 43% year over year. Revenue from the company’s YouTube unit saw a modest impact due to Apple’s privacy changes.

Twitter Inc., meanwhile, said Apple’s privacy changes had a smaller-than-expected impact. Earnings topped analysts’ expectations, but both sales and monetizable daily active users fell short.

AMD Inc. reported stronger-than-expected results and raised its full-year sales outlook due to the belief that it can overcome supply chain challenges and meet strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data center servers.

Meanwhile, General Motors Co. beat on earnings and missed on revenue and said full-year results will approach the high end of its guidance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude slid $1.15 to $83.50 a barrel and gold dipped $3.20 to $1,790.20 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded lower.

Europe bourses were weaker across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 losing 0.34% while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.45% and 0.49%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.03%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.98% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 1.57%.