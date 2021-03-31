Stock futures mixed as Biden's $2T infrastructure plan rolls out

U.S. stock futures were mixed as details of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure package were released on the final day of the first quarter.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 27 points, or 0.08%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.1% and 0.56%, respectively.

The Biden administration says its so-called American Jobs Plan will be a “once-in-a-century capital investment” in U.S. infrastructure that will create millions of good-paying jobs that positions America to “out-compete” China.

The $2 trillion plan will be entirely funded by Biden’s proposed Made in America Tax plan that would hike the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from 21%, and increase the minimum tax on multinational corporations to 21%.

BIDEN’S $2T INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN TO BE FUNDED BY CORPORATE TAX HIKE PROPOSAL

The increase in the corporate tax rate would partially undo former President Donald Trump’s tax cut which lowered the top corporate rate from 35%, among the highest in the world.

In stocks, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective for children as young as 12 years old. A statement released by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company hopes doses can be given before the next school year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 36.11 -0.51 -1.39% BNTX BIONTECH SE 104.44 +8.53 +8.89%

Swiss lender Credit Suisse had its credit outlook cut to negative at S&P Global Ratings due to its exposure to the unwinding of billions of dollars of positions by the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 10.99 -0.40 -3.51%

Boeing Co. and Alaska Airlines Group Inc. finalized an agreement in which the latter would buy an additional 23 737 MAX 9 jets that will be delivered between 2023 and 2024. The deal gives Alaska Airlines an option to purchase an additional 15 aircraft with deliveries occurring between 2023 and 2025.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 252.13 +1.66 +0.66% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP 69.94 +2.44 +3.61%

In earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported its quarterly profit rose 8.4% from a year ago, helped by improved sales at its U.S. pharmacies. The company also raised its 2021 adjusted earnings per share forecast to mid-to-high single-digit growth.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 52.98 +0.13 +0.25%

Meanwhile, steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. outperformed after guiding both first-quarter and full-year adjusted EBITDA above estimates. The announcement also boosted rival U.S. Steel Corp.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CLF CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 17.24 +1.01 +6.22%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 12 cents to $60.43 per barrel and gold ticked up $1.30 to $1,687.30 an ounce.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Overseas markets were lower across the board.

France’s CAC 40 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 0.24% while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 slid 0.22% and 0.03%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.86%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 0.7% and China’s Shanghai Composite index slumped 0.43%.