Stock futures grind higher as Fed kicks off 2-day meeting

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 3 points, or 0.01%, while S&P futures and Nasdaq futures gained 0.13% and 0.56%, respectively. The early advance comes a day after the S&P 500 booked its fifth straight record close and the Dow finished at an all-time high for a fourth straight session.

Traders continue to monitor bond yields, which have risen sharply this year amid inflation concerns, ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1 basis point Tuesday to 1.59% after starting the year at 0.916%.

In stocks, GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure for a second day after plunging 17% during the prior session. The stock has gained 1,068% this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings remained in focus after shares spiked 26% Monday following news that the company’s locations in Los Angeles County began reopening from their COVID-19 induced shutdowns.

Moderna Inc. has begun a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to less than 12 years.

Meanwhile, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch purchased about 457,000 shares at an average price of $42.77 apiece, worth more than $21 million. Murdoch now owns 1.295 million shares. Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.

Oil majors, including Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., were lower as West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 98 cents to $64.41 per barrel.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold ticked up $3.80 to $1,733 an ounce and silver lost 9 cents to $26.19 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly higher.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 0.59%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.51% and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.16%.

China’s Shanghai Composite index paced the gains in Asia, trading up 0.78%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 0.67% and 0.52%, respectively.