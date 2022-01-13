Stocks rise even as producer prices soar, Boeing jumps

U.S. stocks rose even as the producer price index soared and jobless claims ticked up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36428.16 +137.84 +0.38% SP500 S&P 500 4741.36 +15.01 +0.32% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15251.044924 +62.65 +0.41%

The December producer price index jumped by 9.7% a record, while month-over-month prices rose 0.2%, less than expected. Factoring out volatile food and energy costs, core producer prices rose 0.5% in December, slightly below November’s 0.7% gain. Year-over-year look core PPI rose 8.3% in December.

On Wednesday consumer prices rose 7% the most since 1982.

INFLATION SURGES 7% IN DECEMBER, HIGHEST RATE IN 40 YEARS

New claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose by 230,000 last week and above a 52-year low of 188,000 reported in the first week of December. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, fell to 1.55 million.

In stocks, Boeing rose helping support the Dow, after Bloomberg reported it will soon restart sales in China for the 737 Max.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 223.49 +5.88 +2.70%

Delta Airlines also rose after CEO Ed Bastian signaled a recovery by mid-first quarter after the airline posted a loss of $408 million tied to COVID disruptions. 8,000 of his employees have tested positive for the virus. United Airlines also disclosed 3,000 of its employees were infected resulting in flight cancellations.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a winner after posting record quarterly profits and forecasting revenue of as much as $17 billion, higher than the same period a year ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. 144.91 +12.40 +9.36%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 41.84 +1.22 +3.00% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 48.38 +1.84 +3.95%

RIchard Branson's Virgin Orbit has a satellite launch later this afternoon, while Virgin Galactic rolled out a $425 million bond offering.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VORB NEXTGEN ACQUISITION II 10.18 +0.22 +2.24% SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 10.55 -1.82 -14.73%

Vaccine makers continue to report developments with Moderna disclosing it will release data for treating children 2 to 5 years of age by March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 215.58 -7.31 -3.28%

In commodities, oil slipped to the $81-per-barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 59.09 +0.18 +0.31%

Cryptocurrencies saw more downward pressure with Bitcoin slipped.

In Europe, London's FTSE slipped 0.2%, Germany's DAX was off 0.2% and France's CAC declined 0.5%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher, while China's Shanghai Composite shed 1.2%.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.