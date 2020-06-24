Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures give back gains following another record day

In the last session, the Nasdaq climbed to all-time high for a second day

close
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says there will be a ‘healthy discussion’ about another possible round of coronavirus stimulus after the July 4 recess. video

Kudlow: Direct payments, tax rebates ‘on the table’ for Americans who lost jobs

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says there will be a ‘healthy discussion’ about another possible round of coronavirus stimulus after the July 4 recess.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open when the Wednesday trading session begins.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.5 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However fears persist over the surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the world.

On Tuesday, Federal health officials told Congress to brace for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter of this year.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei edged 0.1 percent lower, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.2 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE fell 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 1.4 percent and France's CAC declined 1.3 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26156.1+131.14+0.50%
SP500S&P 5003131.29+13.43+0.43%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX10131.368508+74.89+0.74%

In the Tuesday session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and is on pace for its third straight monthly gain. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed to an all-time high for the second day in a row, climbing 0.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 24 cents to $40.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 9 cents to $40.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 9 cents to $42.54.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.