Stock futures give back gains following another record day
In the last session, the Nasdaq climbed to all-time high for a second day
U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open when the Wednesday trading session begins.
Continue Reading Below
The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.5 percent.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
However fears persist over the surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the world.
On Tuesday, Federal health officials told Congress to brace for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter of this year.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei edged 0.1 percent lower, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.2 percent.
In Europe, London's FTSE fell 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 1.4 percent and France's CAC declined 1.3 percent.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|26156.1
|+131.14
|+0.50%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3131.29
|+13.43
|+0.43%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|10131.368508
|+74.89
|+0.74%
In the Tuesday session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and is on pace for its third straight monthly gain. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed to an all-time high for the second day in a row, climbing 0.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 percent.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 24 cents to $40.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 9 cents to $40.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 9 cents to $42.54.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.