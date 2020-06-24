Stock futures give back gains following another record day

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open when the Wednesday trading session begins.

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.5 percent.

However fears persist over the surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the world.

On Tuesday, Federal health officials told Congress to brace for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter of this year.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei edged 0.1 percent lower, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.2 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE fell 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 1.4 percent and France's CAC declined 1.3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26156.1 +131.14 +0.50% SP500 S&P 500 3131.29 +13.43 +0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10131.368508 +74.89 +0.74%

In the Tuesday session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and is on pace for its third straight monthly gain. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed to an all-time high for the second day in a row, climbing 0.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 percent.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 24 cents to $40.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 9 cents to $40.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 9 cents to $42.54.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.