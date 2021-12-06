Stock futures edge up to start the week

U.S. stock futures ticked up, putting Wall Street indexes on course to extend their back-and-forth moves as investors await more data on the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures strengthened 0.6%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

European stocks climbed Monday. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% in morning trade. Utilities and consumer discretionary sectors led gains while the materials sector lost ground.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.6%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 0.6%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.5% and Germany’s DAX climbed 0.7%.

The Swiss franc and the euro lost 0.3% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar whereas the British pound was up 0.1% against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.32.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 2.2% to $71.42 a barrel. Gold declined 0.1% to $1,782.10 a troy ounce.

The German 10-year bund yield strengthened to minus 0.380% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields gained to 0.756%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury was up to 1.382% from 1.342% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Indexes in Asia mostly fell as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.8%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.4% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite was lower 0.5%.