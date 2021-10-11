Stock futures edge down as energy prices climb

U.S. stock futures ticked lower while prices for crude oil and natural gas extended their climb.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 meandered after the flat line in morning trade as gains in materials and energy sectors were muted by losses in communication services and real-estate sectors.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as France’s CAC 40 was broadly flat, whereas the U.K.’s FTSE 250 was lower 0.2% and Germany’s DAX lost 0.2%.

The Swiss franc and the British pound were up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar and the euro was mostly flat against the dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.16.

In commodities, Brent crude strengthened 1.7% to $83.75 a barrel. Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,754.70 a troy ounce.

The yield on German 10-year bunds was up to minus 0.126% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields rose to 1.203%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.9% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.6%, whereas China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite was flat after adding 0.6% during the session.