Stock futures cautiously lower ahead of July jobs report

The U.S. government will release its report on the July jobs market on Friday, and it is expected that, once again, American employers would have added a large number of jobs.

The Thomson Reuters estimate is for 190,000 jobs to have been were created last month and there was an increase of 0.3% in average hourly earnings.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.15%. The S&P 500 was off 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05%.

Other economic reports due include the latest on the trade deficit and services.

Stocks posted mixed results Thursday, as traders' concerns about the Trump administration’s proposal to tack on a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports eased and they turned their focus to positive earnings and economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,326.16. The S&P 500 added 13.86 points, closing at 2,827.22.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite again received a boost from Apple, which became the first U.S. company to achieve a $1 trillion market cap. The Nasdaq rallied 95.4 points, or 1.24 percent, to 7,802.69

Thursday was another busy day for corporate earnings. CBS reported a slightly better profit than expected after the market closed. But investors were focused on hearing from embattled chief executive Leslie Moonves on the media company's earnings call.

He did speak, but only about the quarterly report as analysts and reporters on the call were told at the start, that on the advice of counsel, all questions and comments would be limited to the results.

In Friday’s trading in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.13 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.06 percent higher, but ended lower for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.2 percent and France’s CAC added 0.3 percent.

