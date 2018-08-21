Stock futures cautiously higher as S&P nears record

All three major indexes have gained for three straight trading sessions with the possibility of making it four in a row.

Continue Reading Below

Retail earnings remain high on the agenda with results due from Kohl’s and TJX Companies, the parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.05%. The S&P 500 added 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08%.

U.S. stocks closed higher Monday as merger and acquisition activity plus hope for a resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions buoyed investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 finished the day at 2,857.05, a stone's throw from its record close of 2,872.87.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session at 25,758.69, up 0.35 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.68 to finish at 7,821.01.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25758.69 +89.37 +0.35% SP500 S&P 500 2857.05 +6.92 +0.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7821.0061 +4.68 +0.06%

PepsiCo announced it was buying SodaStream International and Tyson Foods said it was buying Keystone Foods, both multi-billion dollar deals.

Also Monday, Wall Street took heart from the coming visit by Chinese trade officials to Washington, D.C., to discuss possible resolutions to the two nation's tariff disputes.

In Asian market trading on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5%.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 0.09%.

In European trading, London’s FTSE is down 0.2%, Germany’s DAX is off 0.1% and France’s CAC is lower by 0.2%.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.