Stock futures trade lower ahead of growth, confidence reports

U.S. equity futures were trading lower Wednesday following a Wall Street rally after President Biden reassured investors by calling for coronavirus vaccinations and testing but no travel curbs in response to the omicron variant.

The major futures indexes suggested a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid-test kits and increase vaccination efforts but gave no indication of plans for travel bans or other restrictions that might disrupt the economy.

The Wednesday trading session will feature a handful of economic reports.

The Commerce Department will release the third and final estimate of 3Q GDP. The Refinitiv forecast is for a seasonally adjusted annual growth rate of 2.1%. That’s unchanged from the preliminary estimate last month, but well below the 6.7% growth rate in the second quarter.

US PENDING HOME SALES UNEXPECTEDLY FALL IN SEPTEMBER

Existing home sales for the month of November will be released by the National Association of Realtors. The expectation is that sales of previously owned homes jumped 2.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.52 million units. That would be the highest since January and the third straight month of increasing sales.

The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for December. It’s expected to edge higher to a reading of 110.8 after slipping more than expected to a nine-month low in November on inflation and Covid concerns.

In Europe, London's FTSE slipped 0.3%, Germany's DAX declined 0.1% and France's CAC gained 0.1%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.2%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.1%.

Wall Street rose Tuesday, breaking a three-day decline and recovering the previous day's losses.

Traders were rattled by official statements that omicron was spreading faster than expected after markets had bid up prices of airline, cruise line, oil and other travel-related stocks on expectations tighter controls could be avoided.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35492.7 +560.54 +1.60% SP500 S&P 500 4649.23 +81.21 +1.78% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15341.086705 +360.14 +2.40%

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.8% to 4,649.23. The index is within 1.4% of its Dec. 10 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% to 35,492.70. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.4% to 15,341.09.

Citrix Systems climbed 13.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Micron Technology jumped 10.5% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Retailers. restaurant chains and other companies that rely on consumer spending also rose. Tesla climbed 4.3%, Amazon.com rose 2% and Starbucks rose 2.1%.

MAERSK STRIKES DEAL TO BUY LF LOGISTICS FOR $3.6 BLN

Overnight, AP Moeller-Maersk AS said it has agreed to buy LF Logistics Holdings Ltd. in an all-cash deal. The Danish shipping company said it would acquire 100% of the private, Asia-Pacific-based logistics company for an enterprise value of $3.6 billion.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude climbed 31 cents to $71.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.89 on Tuesday to $71.12. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 16 cents to $74.14 per barrel in London. It gained $2.46 the previous session to $73.98.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.