Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks

The following list represents the most streamed tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday Dec. 2, to Thursday, Dec. 8, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.
UNITED STATES
1. The Weeknd, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
2. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
3. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
4. The Weeknd, "Party Monster" (Republic Records)
5. The Chainsmokers, "Closer" (Columbia Records)
6. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)
7. Aminé, "Caroline" (Republic Records)
8. The Weeknd, "Six Feet Under" (Republic Records)
9. Machine Gun Kelly, "Bad Things - With Camila Cabello" (Interscope Records)
10. The Weeknd, "Sidewalks" (Republic Records)
UNITED KINGDOM
1. Clean Bandit, "Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)" (Atlantic Records UK)
2. The Weeknd, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
3. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
4. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go" (SME Germany)
5. Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (Def Jam Records)
6. NEIKED, "Sexual" (Polydor Records)
7. The Chainsmokers, "Closer" (Columbia Records)
8. Maroon 5, "Don't Wanna Know" (Interscope Records)
9. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
10. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)
GLOBAL
1. The Weeknd, "Starboy" (Republic Records)
2. Rae Sremmurd, "Black Beatles" (Interscope Records)
3. The Chainsmokers, "Closer" (Columbia Records)
4. The Weeknd, "I Feel It Coming" (Republic Records)
5. Clean Bandit, "Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)" (Atlantic Records UK)
6. DJ Snake, "Let Me Love You" (Interscope Records)
7. Maroon 5, "Don't Wanna Know" (Interscope Records)
8. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go" (SME Germany)
9. Drake, "Fake Love" (Cash Money Records)
10. Bruno Mars, "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records )
