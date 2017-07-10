S&P 500, Nasdaq Book Modest Gains, But Dow Fizzles To End Session In The Red

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished higher Monday, with the Dow industrials closing fractionally lower as a pair of embattled sectors, technology and energy, drew bidders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down about 5 points, or less than 0.1%, at 21,408, while the S&P 500 index closed with slight gains, up 0.1% at 2,427. The technology sector , meanwhile, led the way higher for the S&P 500, up 0.8%, and also powered the Nasdaq Composite Index's 0.4% climb at 6,176. In corporate news, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares lost more than a fifth of their value after the embattled retailer early Monday said it terminated a potential buyout of the company, and Best Buy Co. Inc.'s stock tumbled 6.4% amid worries about heightened competition, highlighting the struggles of brick-and-mortar retailers face.
