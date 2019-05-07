South Dakota governor won't test tribal ban from reservation

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. South Dakota Gov. A Native American tribe has told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem she’s not welcome on one of largest reservations in the country after she led efforts to pass a state law targeting demonstrations such as those in neighboring North Dakota that plagued the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The Oglala Sioux tribe on Thursday, May 2, 2019 told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to stay away from the Pine Ridge Reservation until she rescinds her support for new state laws that target disruptive demonstrations by anti-oil pipeline activists. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she won't test an American Indian tribe that has banned her from one of the largest reservations in the country, but she hopes to change the directive.

The Oglala Sioux is upset with legislation pushed by Noem that aims to quell any protests against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline similar to those in North Dakota that plagued construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.

The Tribal Council on May 1 voted 17-0 to tell Noem she's no longer welcome on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Noem says she respects tribal sovereignty and won't travel there without the tribe's blessing. But she also hopes to change the tribal edict.

Noem says she's had informal talks with council members but hasn't yet spoken with President Julian Bear Runner.