Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Sony in talks with AT&T to buy Crunchyroll for more than $950M

Sony recently obtained the exclusive right to negotiate for Crunchyroll

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Sony Corp is in final talks with AT&T to acquire U.S. animation-streaming service Crunchyroll in a deal worth more than 100 billion yen ($957 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

AMD TO BUY XILINX IN $35B TECH MEGA-DEAL

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SNESONY CORPORATION83.03-0.41-0.49%
TAT&T INC.26.91+0.15+0.56%
NFLn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

Sony recently obtained the exclusive right to negotiate for Crunchyroll, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics conglomerate hopes to compete with Netflix and other global rivals, the Nikkei said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS