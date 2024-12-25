Expand / Collapse search
Some big worker strikes took place in the United States in 2024

From dockworkers, to Boeing machinists, and Starbucks employees, thousands went on strike

Worker strikes were a significant issue in 2024. From dockworkers to Starbucks baristas, tens of thousands of employees walked off their jobs in conflict with management. 

Several of the strikes were more local, not affecting overall operations, but one strike could have caused supply chain issues that would have impacted the holiday season and beyond. 

PORT STRIKES COULD HAVE 'DEVASTATING' IMPACT TO ECONOMY, RETAIL TRADE GROUP SAYS

dockworkers picketing at closed port

Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, on October 1, 2024. Officials at 14 ports along the US East and Gulf Coasts were making last-minute preparations on September 30 for a likely labor strike that could drag on the (MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Port Workers Strike

On October 1, approximately 47,000 dockworkers from the International Longshoreman's Association went on strike, affecting 36 ports on the Gulf and East coasts. It was the first strike on the East and Gulf ports since 1977. The strike came about as a result of failed negotiations with the U.S. Maritime Alliance over pay and automation at the ports. 

One analysis by J.P. Morgan said the strike could cost the U.S. economy up to $5 billion per day. 

The strike was suspended after two days, when the union and employers reached a conditional offer of a 62% wage increase. However, the suspension of the strike and extension of the master contract lasts only until January 15, 2025, five days before President-Elect Trump takes the oath of office. President Biden and Trump have spoken of their support for the dockworkers and their union demands for salary and reducing automation. 

U.S. PORT WORKER SPEAKS OUT ON THE PICKET LINE: ‘WE’VE TAKEN LESS THAN WE'VE DESERVED IN THE PAST'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 2: Striking dock workers at the Red Hook Container Terminal walk a picket line after members of the International Longshoremen's Association, or ILA, began walking off the job the day before, October 2, 2024 in the Red Ho (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Boeing Machinists Strike

On September 13, 2024, more than 33,000 machinists represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers went on strike following a rejection of 25% wage increase over four years. It was the first work stoppage at Boeing since 2008. The workers sought higher pay increases, and better retirement benefits. The strike led to the suspension of Boeing aircraft modes including the 737, 772, and 767, and their military counterparts. The strike caused issues with delivery schedules and losses were estimated at nearly $1 billion per month. 

BOEING STRIKE COSTLIEST IN ECONOMIC DAMAGE SO FAR IN 2024

Boeing worker holds up fist during labor union strike

Union members react as Aerospace Machinists District 751 President Jon Holden (out of frame) announces that union members rejected a proposed Boeing contract and will go on strike, following voting results at their union hall in Seattle, Washington, (Jason Redmond / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The strike was resolved and concluded on November 4, 2024. 59% of union members voted to accept a new contract offer that increased wages 38% over four years, and provided enhanced 401(k) contributions. Despite resolving the strike, Boeing said the strike caused financial and operational challenges that caused the company to announce layoffs of 17,000 employees. 

Starbucks Worker Strike

In late December, over 5,000 Starbucks employees at more than 300 U.S. stores initiated strikes due to unresolved disputes over wages, staffing, and schedules. 

That totals approximately 10,000 employees at stores in the following cities:

  • Los Angeles, California
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Seattle, Washington
  • New York, New York
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Portland, Oregon
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The union accused Starbucks of failing to honor a commitment made 10 months ago to finalize a labor agreement by the end of 2024. 

Starbucks workers strike in California

Workers carry strike signs outside of a unionized Starbucks Coffee on Katella Avenue in Anaheim as they join fellow workers and those at more than 100 other unionized locations nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in a Red Cup Rebellion, one-day un (Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company said it offers a competitive average pay of over $18 per hour and "best-in-class benefits," including health care, free college tuition, paid family leave and company stock grants.  

"No other retailer offers this kind of comprehensive pay and benefits package," Kelly wrote. "Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, and by 77% over the life of a three-year contract. These proposals are not sustainable, especially when the investments we continually make to our total benefits package are the hallmarks of what differentiates us as an employer – and, what makes us proud to work at Starbucks. "

Fox News Digital writer Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 