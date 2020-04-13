Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Financials

SoftBank Vision Fund expects $16.5B full-year loss

Loss due to the deteriorating performance of its tech bets

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp said on Monday it expects its $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.5 billion) in the financial year ended March due to the deteriorating performance of its tech bets.

Continue Reading Below

The third consecutive quarter of losses by the Saudi Arabian-backed fund will push the group as a whole to an annual operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a statement - its first loss for 15 years.

The fund's loss, attributed to "the deteriorating market environment" as markets are hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, is a major blow to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's attempts to revive his reputation among investors.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

($1 = 108.8139 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Mark Potter)