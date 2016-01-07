Smartphones Top Tablets As Mobile Sales Driver For First Time In 2015

commerce shoppers turned to their smartphones more than their tablets for the first time in 2015, according to the State of Retailing Online 2016 report. Shop.org, Forrester Research Inc. and Bizrate Insights surveyed 195 companies across the apparel, footwear, general merchandise, home furnishings, and personal care industries in September and October 2015, and found that smartphones accounted for 17% of total online retail sales for the year, while tablets accounted for 14% of sales. Thirty percent of the companies surveyed said they invested less than $10,000 on smartphone platforms in 2015 and 17% kept their budgets between $10,000 and $50,000. One-third of respondents plan to increase their smartphone investment by more than 20% in 2016.
