Singing shows plus Sunday night football help NBC to ratings win

Despite some disappointing numbers from "Peter Pan Live!" NBC's ample vocal power is proving to be a ratings boon.

The network won the week in the Nielsen company ratings even though "Peter Pan Live!" with 9.2 million viewers, had half the audience that "The Sound of Music" had for NBC last year. Still, with a live musical on Thursday night, NBC did better on that night than it normally does.

Three other programs filled with song — two episodes of "The Voice" and the annual "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" special — scored stronger ratings for the network.

As is typical in the fall, NBC's Sunday night football game was the week's most-watched show.