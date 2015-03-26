Shire Plc., Kirby Corporation Among Stocks Down on Above-average Volume Monday

A few stocks are down on high volume today:
- Today, Shire Plc. (NASDAQ:SHPGY) is down on high volume, trading at a volume of 2.1 million, or 4.4 times its average daily volume. The stock is down 10.4% to $81.89. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $19.81 (-19.5%) from $101.70 on March 28, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $90.35 today.
- Trading at a volume of 2.8 million, or 4.6 times its average daily volume, Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is down on high volume today. The stock price has dropped 11.6% to $45.16. The stock has been on a downward trajectory over the last two months, decreasing $21.17 (-31.9%) from a price of $66.33 on April 26, 2012. The stock is trading at 82.2% of its 50-day moving average and 72.6% of its 200-day moving average.
- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is trading down on a volume of 6.6 million, or two times its standard daily volume. Shares have dropped 7.6% to $8.57. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $2.20 (-20.4%) from $10.77 on March 28, 2012. The stock is trading at 86.4% of its 50-day moving average and 86.3% of its 200-day moving average.
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) is trading down on above-normal volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 3.2 million, or 29.3 times its average daily volume. At $16.80, shares are down 3.7%. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $3.68 (-18%) from a price of $20.48 on March 28, 2012. The stock is trading at 94.1% of its 50-day moving average and 87.6% of its 200-day moving average.
- Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) is trading down on a volume of 999,160, or 1.9 times its normal daily volume. The stock is down 11.5% to $20.23. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $4.48 (-18.1%) from a price of $24.71 on April 26, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $21.73 today.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is trading down on a volume of 753,225, or 1.6 times its average daily volume. Shares have fallen 8.5% to $12.78. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $5.47 (-30%) from $18.25 on March 28, 2012. The stock is trading at 86.2% of its 50-day moving average and 80% of its 200-day moving average.
- Telecom Italia SPA CL 'A (NYSE:TI.A) is trading down on above-average volume today, seeing a price drop on a volume of 1.2 million, or three times its average daily volume. Shares have dropped 3.5% to $7.50. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $2.33 (-23.7%) from $9.83 on March 28, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $7.62 today.
- Trading at a volume of 142,124, or 2.4 times its average daily volume, 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is down on high volume today. At $42.50, shares are down 6.8%. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $18.29 (-30.1%) from a price of $60.79 on April 26, 2012. The stock is trading at 87.9% of its 50-day moving average and 85% of its 200-day moving average.
- Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJ) is trading down on a volume of 234,081, or 20.5 times its normal daily volume. The stock price has dropped 3.6% to $19.34. The stock has been falling in the last two months, down $3.62 (-15.8%) from a price of $22.96 on April 26, 2012. The stock is trading at 93.4% of its 50-day moving average and 88.5% of its 200-day moving average.