Shares of Michael Kors Move 5% Higher After a Strong Start to Fiscal 2019

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KORS), a designer and manufacturer of apparel, footwear, handbags, and other accessories, were up 5.8% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after the company released strong fiscal first-quarter 2019 results.

Total revenues checked in at $1.2 billion during the quarter, a 26.3% increase compared to the prior year, and higher than analysts' estimates calling for $1.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share soared 65% compared to the prior year, to $1.32, which blew past analysts' estimates calling for $0.94. It was a strong start to fiscal 2019 as Michael Kors delivered better than anticipated revenue, gross margin, operating margin, EPS growth, and positive comparable-store sales growth in the Americas.

CEO John D. Idol said in a press release:

The company's efforts to rebrand its image and transition its store base to a new luxury concept had a positive impact, with renovated stores outperforming the balance of the chain, the company said. And there were strong first-quarter results from its Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands. Based on those two factors, management raised its guidance, and now expects full-year adjusted EPS to check in between $4.90 to $5, a $0.25 increase.

