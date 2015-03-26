Servicesource International, Knightsbridge Tankers Among Stocks setting 52-Week Lows Wednesday

Four stocks hit to 52-week lows:
- While trading on below-average volume, Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) sunk today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $7.73. Shares were traded at a volume of 1.1 million and fell 2.3%. The stock is trading at 70.6% of its 50-day moving average and 57.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Knightsbridge Tankers (NASDAQ:VLCCF) dipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $7.71. The stock price dropped 7.7% today, trading at a volume of 633,293. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $2.70 (-25.8%) from a price of $10.45 on May 18, 2012. The stock is trading at 91.1% of its 50-day moving average and 69.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) declined today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $4.76 to $4.68. The stock was trading on below-average volume. After trading at a volume of 959,049, shares fell 1.9%. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $1.54 (-24.6%) from a price of $6.25 on June 18, 2012. The stock is trading at 86% of its 50-day moving average and 75.3% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) decreased today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of $1.10 to $1. The stock price was down 9.3% with a volume of 332,995. Shares are down 18 cents (-15%) from a price of $1.20 on August 8, 2012. The stock is trading at 87.5% of its 50-day moving average and 72.2% of its 200-day moving average.