Senate working to send $1,200 to most Americans: Sources

The Senate is working on a deal that will send $1,200 checks to each U.S. adult, two sources familiar with the negotiations told FOX Business. Children will receive $500.

The $1,200 payments start to taper in size at a threshold of $75,000 a year, and those making more than $99,000 will get nothing.

The U.S. is still looking into making two payments, and negotiations are ongoing.

Earlier on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the White House was hoping to send most Americans a $1,000 check within the next three weeks.

COVID-19 has infected 10,755 people in the U.S. and killed 154, according to the latest numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

The pandemic has spurred “shelter in place” orders, social distancing between people, the cancellation of non-essential travel and the closure of many restaurants and bars, paralyzing the economy.

