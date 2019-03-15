Semiconductor ETFs Climb on Broadcom Earnings, China Trade Talks

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Semiconductor sector-related ETFs were among the best performers Friday on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and Broadcom (NasdaqGS: AVGO) impressive fourth quarter earnings results. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Friday, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEArca: SMH) increased 2.9%, iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NasdaqGM: SOXX) advanced 3.0% and Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEArca: [...]
