SeaWorld misses 2Q net income and revenue expectations

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $391.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397 million.

SeaWorld shares have decreased almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38 percent in the last 12 months.

