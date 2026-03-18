SeatGeek job posting touts $25K sex change perk, 6-figure salary

Popular ticket-selling platform SeatGeek is facing backlash after a job posting offering up to $175,000 and perks like $25,000 in "gender-affirming care" benefits sparked outrage online and renewed criticism over the company’s pricing.

The company is seeking an analytics engineer to join SeatGeek’s data team, noting applicants should have a "strong opinion" on how data should drive decision-making.

Along with a salary range of $121,000 to $175,000, the listing highlights a slate of benefits, including mental health subscriptions, unlimited paid time off (PTO), four months of fully paid family leave, remote or in-office work options, a home office stipend and a student loan matching program.

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The application also includes a section labeled "Voluntary Demographic Questions," asking candidates to identify their gender as "male, female, non-binary, third gender, prefer not to say or prefer to self-describe."

Prospective employees can also indicate if they consider themselves "a member of the LGBTQ+ community."

Critics have raised concerns about the relevance of the prompts, and some social media users called for a boycott of the platform.

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Multiple people questioned whether the $25,000 could be used for elective surgeries that are not related to sex reassignment, while others pointed out the four months of paid family leave seemed unnecessary given the unlimited PTO.

"Private companies can offer incentives to employees. If it's still legal and that's the kind of employee they want to attract," X user @dank1j wrote in a comment on a post shared by @LibsofTikTok. "Of course those who aren't trans inclined ought to be able to substitute breast augmentation or other plastic surgery. I'd be PO'd if they don't pony up for my tattoo."

User @WomanDefiner commented he would like to put the funds toward male "self-care."

"I need 25k to affirm my Gender as a biological male," @WomanDefiner wrote. "I'm going to take a fishing trip. It's called we do a little selfcare."

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The generous salary and benefits also reignited a debate about the company's high ticket pricing and price-gouging accusations.

"I would conclude that their prices are inflated, if they can offer such expensive ‘benefits,’" user @Mayhawwoman wrote.

User @Gentrywgevers added, "This also proves they’re price gouging if they can afford to offer this."

Others, like user @AmericanPamia, suggested lower prices for all so "they can save their own money for their own preferences."

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SeatGeek said the demographic questions are voluntary and used to "measure our own diversity and inclusion efforts" in compliance with Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reporting requirements.

Questions about gender and sexual identification are standard and voluntary in many U.S. job applications for EEO compliance.

SeatGeek did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.